The Odisha government signed an MoU with Gopalpur Port for further development and expansion of the facility in Ganjam district, an official said.

Odisha govt signs MoU with Gopalpur Port for expansion
The Odisha government signed an MoU with Gopalpur Port for further development and expansion of the facility in Ganjam district, an official said.

The Odisha government on Saturday handed over more than 119 acres of land to Gopalpur Port after the signing of the Mou.

The MoU was signed by Director Ports and Inland Waterway Transport, Commerce and Transport department, Padmalochan Rou and CEO, Gopalpur Port Private Limited in the presence of Commerce and Transport minister Tukuni Sahu on Saturday.

The Gopalpur Port was operated by the Odisha government as a seasonal lighterage Port from 1986-87. The Port was awarded to Gopalpur Ports Private Limited for transforming it into an all-weather direct berthing port in PPP mode. The Concession Agreement between the Odisha government and Gopalpur Ports Private Limited was signed on September 14, 2006.

At present, the port has three berths built over a length of 800 metres to accommodate multiple vessels with an annual cargo handling capacity of 20 MMT. This port has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for 8,000 persons.

