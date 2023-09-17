Left Menu

India Sotheby's International Realty bags mandate to sell Rs 800 cr worth ultra-luxury apartments in Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:10 IST
India Sotheby's International Realty bags mandate to sell Rs 800 cr worth ultra-luxury apartments in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty on Sunday said it has bagged a mandate to sell Rs 800 crore worth ultra-luxury apartments at Worli in Mumbai.

In a statement, India Sotheby's International Realty said it has signed an exclusive sales and marketing mandate with The Residency, Worli, Mumbai that houses 19 ultra-luxury residences.

Prime Realty is the developer of this project.

These residences are ready with completion and occupancy certificates, it added.

The price of these luxury residences starts at Rs 60 crore each. Few units have already been sold.

India Sotheby's International Realty has got mandate to sell Rs 800 crore worth properties.

The size of each flat is around 5,510 square feet.

Amit Goyal, Managing Director of India Sotheby's International Realty, said, ''Luxury real estate sales in India's financial capital and its wealthiest city, registered record-setting sales in the first six months of 2023.'' India Sotheby's International Realty did not disclose how much brokerage fee it will earn from sales of these units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023