Himachal: Mobile app to help schools prepare disaster management plan

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has developed a mobile app to help schools prepare School Disaster Management Plan. Competitions for all schools will be organized to encourage the best preparation of School Disaster Management Plan (SDMP), an official statement said, adding the 'School Safety' app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

To incentivize participation and excellence in preparing the SDMP, the top school will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, the next three best entries will receive Rs 50,000 each and other six best entries will receive Rs 30,000 each. The SDMP prepared till 30 September, 2023 will only be considered for prizes to be given on October 12. A mock drill would also be organized on October 13 at school level on disasters like landslide, flash flood, fire and earthquake, the statement said.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) would also celebrate International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction under the banner of Samarth - a demand driven and placement-oriented umbrella skilling programme of the Central government.

The 13th edition of Samarth will be organized from October 1 to 15 along with exhibitions and workshops at state level, and street play, memory walk and various competitions at district level, the statement added.

A 'gram sabha' will be held on October 2 on dealing with monsoon-related disasters and promoting safe construction practices which are resistant to hazards like landslide, earthquake, and fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)