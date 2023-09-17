Left Menu

BDA to transform Sikharchandi Hill as a major tourist point in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 21:22 IST
BDA to transform Sikharchandi Hill as a major tourist point in Bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Twitter(@BDA_BBSR)
The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will transform Sikharchandi Hill here into a major tourist attraction hub by developing basic amenities, an official said on Sunday.

BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh said a slew of facilities such as parking, community centre, children playing areas, recreational centre, trekking route, view point, battery-operated vehicles for PwDs, electric buses, dedicated and separate zones for picnickers are being constructed for visitors at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

To enhance green coverage in the hill, a community plantation drive was jointly organised by BDA, Bhubaneswar Municipal corporation (BMC) and Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) on Sunday morning.

More than 3,400 saplings of different species were planted across five acres with the participation of over 5,000 people including 2,000 school and college students, officials said.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved the master plan for redevelopment of the hill in January. The project will spread over a patch of land measuring nearly 54 acres, including the main temple and its surrounding areas.

