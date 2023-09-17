UNGA78: UN chief brushes off key leaders' absence, says delivery paramount
UN News | Updated: 17-09-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 22:37 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan says to discuss grain deal with UN's Guterres this month
Turkey's Erdogan says to discuss grain deal with UN's Guterres this month
Guterres leads call to make Africa ‘a renewable energy superpower’
Judge rejects Trump bid to delay New York fraud trial
'Would be happy to see it as member': UN Chief Guterres on African Union's inclusion in G20