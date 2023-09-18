Left Menu

IMD forecasts widespread rainfall in Odisha over next four days

With the formation of a cyclonic circulation and existence of a monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday forecast widespread rainfall activity over some districts of Odisha during the next four days. It also predicted that thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over 22 districts during the next 24 hours.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:29 IST
IMD forecasts widespread rainfall in Odisha over next four days
  • Country:
  • India

With the formation of a cyclonic circulation and existence of a monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast widespread rainfall activity over some districts of Odisha during the next four days. It also predicted that thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over 22 districts during the next 24 hours. The IMD issued Yellow Warning (be updated) for the next two days and Orange Warning for another two days thereafter.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD regional centre said, ''A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood during the next 48 hours.'' In its forecast till 8.30am of Tuesday, the IMD issued Yellow Warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput, it said.

From 8.30am on Tuesday till 8.30am on Wednesday, the IMD forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

It also forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Sundargarh and Deogarh.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, the state received an average rainfall of 3.6 mm with the highest of 125.4 mm being recorded in Sundergarh followed by 50.4 mm in Berhampur of Ganjam district and 50 mm at Chilika in Khurda district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023