Delhi: MCD to distribute eco-friendly Ganesha idols

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will distribute eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha to people to spread the message of environmental conservation, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday flagged off a van carrying such idols ahead of the Ganesh Chaturhi festival from the Civic Centre here.

''These eco-friendly idols are made of coconut bark and clay. A seed has been placed in the middle of the idol. When it is immersed, the idol will be mixed with the soil. The seed mixed in the soil will take the form of a plant in a few days,'' the mayor's office said in a statement.

The MCD and 'Big Green Ganesha' have launched eco-friendly Ganesha idols in the city to spread the message of environmental conservation, it added.

The idols will be delivered to the people through zonal offices of all the zones of MCD.

An awareness campaign for the use of eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be conducted by zonal offices.

Mayor Oberoi said that people will have to think how they can make Delhi clean and pollution-free.

''Today the whole country and the world are struggling with climate change. I hope that the people of Delhi will support us in this work of keeping Delhi clean,'' she said. Meanwhile, the mayor's office said ''fogging will be started by the MCD'' in Delhi from Tuesday to check growth of mosquito larvae.

The mayor has given directions to start fogging, which will be done with more than 1,000 machines, on a large scale in all 250 wards immediately. Oberoi said that MCD is working to check growth of mosquito larvae ''at about 1.5 lakh places daily. Notices are being sent and challans are being issued when larvae breeding are found in houses''.

In view of the rains and waterlogging in Delhi, the mayor on Monday held a review meeting of the public health department at the Civic Centre for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases.

She said that the MCD is taking all necessary steps on a ''war-footing to prevent dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases and the situation is under control''.

Also, Oberoi, along with local councillors, embarked on a comprehensive inspection of two wards in Delhi as part of the ongoing 'Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf' mega cleanliness campaign.

The inspection covered ward no. 72 of Sadar Bazaar and ward no. 142 of Daryaganj. Oberoi, who has been actively supervising the campaign alongside senior MCD officials, highlighted the ''positive impact of G20'' on the city's developmental work.

