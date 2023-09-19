Left Menu

Four tiger cubs die in TN

The rescued tiger cub, aged about 2 months was found to be extremely dehydrated.

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:50 IST
Four tiger cubs have died in the hilly Nilgiris district over the last few days, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department said on Tuesday.

A report on the matter by the Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve said that following information of tiger movement at Chinna Coonoor on September 14, the forest team spotted four cubs in the region and was monitoring them.

Following information of a tigress being spotted, ''it was expected the mother tiger should be in the same vicinity.'' On September 17, the officials spotted one dead tiger cub and 4 special teams were formed to search for the other cubs and the mother, it said.

On Tuesday, ''one tiger cub was rescued by the team, while 2 other cubs were found dead'' and postmortem conducted. ''The rescued tiger cub, aged about 2 months was found to be extremely dehydrated. Forest veterinarian provided intensive medical care to stabilise the ailing cub,'' it said.

Despite best efforts to stabilise it, the cub ''succumbed to severe dehydration'' on Tuesday, the report said.

''Post mortem reports reveal that the other three cubs' intestine was devoid of any food materials,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

