8,198 idols immersed on Day 5 of Ganpati festival in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 19:45 IST
8,198 idols immersed on Day 5 of Ganpati festival in Mumbai
At least 8,198 idols were immersed in beaches and artificial ponds in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Saturday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Sixty-one 'Sarvjanik' Ganeshas, 7,398 household idols and 739 idols of Gauri were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds set up by the civic body till 6 pm, and no untoward incidents were reported, the official said.

As many as 3,448 idols were immersed in artificial ponds set up in different parts of the city, he said.

According to the police, 402 'Sarvjanik' Ganeshas, 26,870 household idols and 5,694 Gauri idols are slated for immersion in the city on the fifth day of the 10-day festival.

Considering the situation, 2,094 police officials, 11,083 constables, 32 platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), quick response teams (QRT), rapid action forces and home guards have been deployed, they said.

A large number of idols are immersed at Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Marve, and Aqsa beaches and 73 water bodies, while 191 artificial ponds have been set up for visarjan, he said.

