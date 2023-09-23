All you need to know about upcoming 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

The "ring of fire" solar eclipse, an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is near the part of its orbit that is most distant from Earth, will grace the skies over the U.S. on Saturday, October 14.

Because the Moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, it partially obscures the Sun, leaving a bright ring of sunlight visible around the Moon at the peak of the eclipse.

This celestial event is visible only in the narrow path of annularity that stretches from Oregon to Texas, parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. In the U.S., the eclipse will start in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT.

Those residing outside the annular path, such as the people across the contiguous U.S., Puerto Rico, and parts of Alaska and Hawaii, will be treated to a partial solar eclipse - when the Moon covers part of the Sun without creating the "ring of fire" effect.

During October's annular eclipse, what viewers see depends on where they are in the Moon's shadow. Those in the antumbra will get a chance to see a "ring of fire." Viewers in the penumbra will see a crescent-shaped Sun throughout.

To experience this solar eclipse, observers must use special eye protection like eclipse glasses or a specialized solar filter. You can also employ an indirect viewing method such as a pinhole projector to safely watch the upcoming eclipse.

NASA will provide live coverage of the annular solar eclipse on NASA TV, the agency's website and social media accounts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The agency is also hosting a media teleconference at 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to discuss the solar eclipse.

The next solar eclipse, a total solar eclipse, will happen on April 8, 2024, crossing the U.S. from Texas to Maine.