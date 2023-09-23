Left Menu

All you need to know about upcoming 'ring of fire' solar eclipse

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:00 IST
All you need to know about upcoming 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Image Credits: NASA/Bill Dunford

The "ring of fire" solar eclipse, an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is near the part of its orbit that is most distant from Earth, will grace the skies over the U.S. on Saturday, October 14.

Because the Moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, it partially obscures the Sun, leaving a bright ring of sunlight visible around the Moon at the peak of the eclipse.

This celestial event is visible only in the narrow path of annularity that stretches from Oregon to Texas, parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. In the U.S., the eclipse will start in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT.

Those residing outside the annular path, such as the people across the contiguous U.S., Puerto Rico, and parts of Alaska and Hawaii, will be treated to a partial solar eclipse - when the Moon covers part of the Sun without creating the "ring of fire" effect.

To experience this solar eclipse, observers must use special eye protection like eclipse glasses or a specialized solar filter. You can also employ an indirect viewing method such as a pinhole projector to safely watch the upcoming eclipse.

NASA will provide live coverage of the annular solar eclipse on NASA TV, the agency's website and social media accounts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The agency is also hosting a media teleconference at 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to discuss the solar eclipse.

The next solar eclipse, a total solar eclipse, will happen on April 8, 2024, crossing the U.S. from Texas to Maine.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023