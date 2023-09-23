Left Menu

Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility in Surat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:41 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday inaugurated its third registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Surat with a capacity to recycle 15,000 vehicles per year.

Named Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,' the third RVSF in Surat -- set up after Jaipur and Bhubaneswar -- uses environmentally-friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year, it said in a statement.

The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors' partner Shree Ambica Auto to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands, it said.

''We are confident that these decentralised facilities will benefit our customers, foster economic growth, generate employment opportunities and fulfil the need of eco-friendly vehicle scrapping,'' Balaji said.

Re.Wi.Re. is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices.

The fully digitalised facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling with dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases, it said.

