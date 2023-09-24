Left Menu

2nd ODI: IND vs AUS

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:19 IST
Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Carey b Hazlewood 8 Shubman Gill c Carey b Green 104 Shreyas Iyer c Short b Abbott 105 KL Rahul b Green 52 Ishan Kishan c Carey b Zampa 31 Suryakumar Yadav not out 72 Ravindra Jadeja not out 13 Extras: (NB-1, W-13) 14 Total: (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 399 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-216, 3-243, 4-302, 5-355.

Bowling: Spencer Johnson 8-0-61-0, Josh Hazlewood 10-0-62-1, Sean Abbott 10-0-91-1, Cameron Green 10-0-103-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-67-1, Matthew Short 2-0-15-0. (MORE)

