TN accounts for sale of 4 lakh EVs in country between Jan-Sep 2023

Tamil Nadu is inching towards realising its goal of becoming an electric vehicle (EV) hub in the country as the state accounted for sale of four lakh automobiles out of the total 10 lakh EVs sold pan India between January and September this year, the government said on Monday.

Citing data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it said as many as 10,44,600 electric vehicles were registered country-wide of which 4,14,802 vehicles were sold in Tamil Nadu till September.

''It is a significant record and speaks volumes about the diverse, vibrant multi-sector presence and the impetus for growth accorded by the government,'' an official release here said.

With over Rs 50,000 crore investment expected in EV manufacturing by 2025 that would generate 1.50 lakh jobs, the industry would become the focus sector.

Buoyed by the surge in EV sales, the government said by 2030 it aims to manufacture 30 per cent of all electric vehicles sold in the country and contribute substantially to global exports.

Electric vehicle makers that contributed to the sales in Tamil Nadu (between January and September) include -- Ola Electric with 1,75,608 lakh units, followed by TVS Motor at 1,12,949 lakh units. Ather Energy sold 77,764, while Ampere Vehicles 41,757 units.

Beijing-headquartered BYD India sold 1,725 units while Stellantis (PCA Automobiles) 1,533 units.

E-Royce Motors sold 1,242 units, Hyundai Motor 1,023, Reep Motors 810 and TI Clean Mobility retailed 391 units.

''Tamil Nadu has now set its sights on becoming the world's EV capital. With an already flourishing auto manufacturing ecosystem, Tamil Nadu rolled out the EV policy,'' the government said. As many as five cities -- Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Salem-- were identified to be developed as EV hubs.

The vast availability of trained workforce, excellent supply chain network, a vibrant auto and auto-component manufacturing ecosystem were aiding the EV sector's growth in the state.

The EV policy is envisioned at accelerating the development of an ecosystem for battery-operated vehicles, facilitating and supporting the manufacturing of components required to the battery-operated vehicles such as cell technologies, batteries and charging infrastructure.

