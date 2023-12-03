Left Menu

Teams formed to cage leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, residents asked to stay indoors

According to Subodh Kumar, a beat officer from the forest department Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, two teams have been deployed to cage the animal.Officials had said that they got a call about the leopard being spotted at night.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:20 IST
Teams formed to cage leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, residents asked to stay indoors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several joint teams of the police and forest departments have been formed to catch the leopard that was recently spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area, officials said on Sunday.

The residents of the area have been advised to remain indoors and call the police immediately if they come to know of any movement of the animal, a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, the police along with the forest department are trying to catch the wild animal, the officer added.

After the leopard was spotted in the Sainik Farm area on December 2, two trap cages were set up to capture the big cat. According to Subodh Kumar, a beat officer from the forest department (Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary), two teams have been deployed to cage the animal.

Officials had said that they got a call about the leopard being spotted at night. With the help of the police, they conducted a search at 9.30 am and spotted the animal near a farmhouse. On December 2 evening, the staff of Neb Sarai police station made announcements requesting people to stay inside their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023