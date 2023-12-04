Left Menu

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-12-2023 01:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 01:40 IST
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines in the early hours of Monday morning, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 38 km (23.61 miles), GFZ said. GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake's magnitude at 6.3.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

