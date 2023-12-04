Mercury set to go retrograde on Dec 13th

Mercury, the smallest planet in our solar system, is set to go into retrograde on Wednesday, December 13th.

Retrograde is a phenomenon in which the planet appears to move backward in its orbit because of the relative positions of the planet and Earth and how they are moving around the Sun.

Mercury will go into retrograde on Dec 13th. Here’s what you need to know about planetary retrogrades and the science behind them from our very own #NASAScience Live experts: https://t.co/NreQ8P9lu8 pic.twitter.com/GhuVnPCppL — NASA 360 (@NASA360) December 4, 2023

According to NASA, from Earth's perspective, planets move west-to-east, which is referred to as prograde motion. Periodically, the planets appear to move east-to-west, called retrograde motion. From Earth, we see all the planets in retrograde, but Mercury is in retrograde most often because it's the fastest planet around the Sun.

Retrograde is not a rare phenomenon. The optical illusion also happens with Mars, Jupiter and the other planets that orbit farther from the sun.