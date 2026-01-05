Left Menu

Fatal Raid: 32 Cuban Lives Lost Amidst Tensions over Maduro's Seizure

The Cuban government announced that 32 of its citizens were killed during a U.S. raid in Venezuela aimed at capturing President Nicolas Maduro. The deceased, members of Cuba's armed forces and intelligence, died heroically while defending against attacks. A mourning period was declared, with funeral details pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 08:05 IST
The Cuban authorities confirmed that 32 of their nationals perished in a U.S. military operation in Venezuela aimed at extracting President Nicolas Maduro, who is wanted on drug-related charges in the United States. The casualties, part of Cuba's military and intelligence apparatus, were praised for their valor.

The raid resulted in fierce confrontations, with Cuban personnel engaging directly with attacking forces or succumbing to bombardments. As a testimony to their sacrifice, Havana announced two days of national mourning, showcasing the deep loss felt by the nation.

President Maduro, alongside his wife, was taken by U.S. commandos in Caracas and is now in American custody, pending court proceedings. His indictment stems from charges of narco-terrorism, which he has consistently repudiated, denying any involvement in criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

