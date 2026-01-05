Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as American Operation in Venezuela Results in Casualties

An American military operation in Venezuela led to the death of 32 Cuban officers over the weekend. The Cuban government officially acknowledged the casualties, stating that their personnel were in Venezuela on a mission requested by the Venezuelan government. The incident has heightened tensions between the involved nations.

An American military operation in Venezuela claimed the lives of 32 Cuban officers over the weekend, as confirmed by the Cuban government on Sunday. This marks the first official acknowledgment of the fatalities.

The communication, aired on Cuban state television, stated that Cuban military and police personnel were actively engaged in a mission undertaken at the behest of Venezuela's government. The exact nature of the Cubans' activities in the South American nation remains unknown, but Cuban forces have historically supported their Venezuelan allies in various operations.

US President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, highlighted the incident, emphasizing the absence of American casualties and expressing condolences for the loss of Cuban lives. In response to the operation and its consequences, Cuba declared two days of national mourning to honor those who perished.

