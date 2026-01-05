Tragedy in Kyiv: Civilian Casualty in Latest Russian Airstrike

A Russian air attack on Kyiv on Monday resulted in the tragic death of one civilian, marking this as the first reported casualty in the capital this year due to Russian strikes, stated Ukraine's military. Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported the fatality on Telegram, noting that the assault was ongoing.

The attack led to the evacuation of residents from a building in the Obolonskyi district, situated to the north of Kyiv's center. Mayor Vitali Klitschko highlighted the active role of air defense forces in protecting the capital and strongly encouraged residents to seek safety in shelters.

Over the nearly four-year conflict, Russia has frequently targeted Kyiv and other cities with missiles and drones, claiming to strike military targets. However, Ukraine contends that these attacks often affect civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)