Left Menu

Cyclone relief: PM has directed release of Rs 450 cr second instalment to TN, says Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Union Home Ministry to release Rs 450 crore, the second instalment to Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 15:01 IST
Cyclone relief: PM has directed release of Rs 450 cr second instalment to TN, says Rajnath Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Union Home Ministry to release Rs 450 crore, the second instalment to Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Thursday. Following an aerial survey and a hi-level meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, Singh said the first instalment of Rs 450 crore had been released earlier to the state.

''PM Modi is distressed by loss of lives in TN due to rains, flood,'' he said. Since the problem of urban floods has become repetitive in Chennai in recent years, the Government of India has approved a central funding of Rs 500 crore for urban flood management activities, he said. All the Central agencies including NDRF are doing their best as regards mitigation work in Tamil Nadu, he added. ''I have been directed by PM Modi to monitor the situation; PM has spoken to CM Stalin.'' Earlier, Singh undertook an aerial survey of flood hit northern Tamil Nadu and held discussions with Stalin over the extent of damage due to the cyclone Michaung.

After he surveyed Chennai and nearby areas hit by torrential rains and flood, the Union minister called on Stalin at the Secretariat here and he was briefed on the cyclone, the damage caused and the relief needed from the Centre. The CM submitted a memorandum to Singh seeking interim relief, the government said.

Union Minister of State L Murugan accompanied Rajnath Singh.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu were hit by the cyclone and heavy inundation.

The state government has already sought an interim Central relief of Rs 5,060 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023