Left Menu

Sebi to introduce ASBA-like facility for secondary market trading from Jan-Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 13:12 IST
Sebi to introduce ASBA-like facility for secondary market trading from Jan-Feb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To safeguard investors' money from misuse, an ASBA-like facility for trading in secondary markets will be available from January or February, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said on Friday.

This Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility already available for the primary market, ensures that the investor's fund gets moved only when the allotment is completed.

Now, the facility will be available for the secondary market from January or February, the Sebi chairperson said at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum here.

The move could also help investors to save as much as Rs 3,500 crore annually, she added.

Under the framework, funds will remain in the client's account but will be blocked in favour of the Clearing Corporation (CC) till the block mandate expires or till the block is released by the CC, or debit of the block towards obligations arising out of the trading activity of the client, whichever occurs first.

Further, settlement for funds and securities will be done by the CC without the need for handling of client funds and securities by the member.

Sebi chief added that the regulator is ready to introduce same-day settlement of trades on the stock exchanges by March 2024.

''We are ready to introduce T+0 (T plus zero) settlement trade by the end of the current fiscal,'' Buch said.

Sebi, which has already reduced the settlement timelines to as short as one day after the transaction, is now looking to shorten the same further.

Earlier this year, the country's stock markets transitioned from T+2 to T+1 settlement, settling trades on the following business day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023