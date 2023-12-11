Left Menu

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 mission today | Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-12-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:43 IST
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 mission today | Watch live
Image Credit: X(@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is gearing up for the Falcon Heavy launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit. The launch is scheduled for Monday, December 11, at 8:14 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This will be the fifth launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA's Psyche mission.

Following the stage separation, Falcon Heavy's two side boosters will execute precise landings on SpaceX's Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

You can witness the launch and follow the spacecraft's journey into orbit on X @SpaceX.

Update 1

SpaceX has deferred Monday's launch of the USSF-52 mission from Florida citing a ground-side issue.

"Standing down from tonight's Falcon Heavy launch due to a ground side issue; vehicle and payload remain healthy. Team is resetting for the next launch opportunity of the USSF-52 mission, which is no earlier than tomorrow night," SpaceX tweeted on Monday.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023