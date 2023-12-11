(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon Heavy to launch USSF-52 mission today | Watch live

SpaceX is gearing up for the Falcon Heavy launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit. The launch is scheduled for Monday, December 11, at 8:14 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This will be the fifth launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA's Psyche mission.

Following the stage separation, Falcon Heavy's two side boosters will execute precise landings on SpaceX's Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

You can witness the launch and follow the spacecraft's journey into orbit on X @SpaceX.

Now targeting Monday, December 11 for Falcon Heavy’s launch of the USSF-52 mission, with weather conditions forecasted to improve to 70% favorable for liftoff on Monday night. The team will use the time to complete additional pre-launch check outs → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/OsQ6bjWwxK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2023

Update 1

SpaceX has deferred Monday's launch of the USSF-52 mission from Florida citing a ground-side issue.

"Standing down from tonight's Falcon Heavy launch due to a ground side issue; vehicle and payload remain healthy. Team is resetting for the next launch opportunity of the USSF-52 mission, which is no earlier than tomorrow night," SpaceX tweeted on Monday.