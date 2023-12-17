Left Menu

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for 2-day visit to launch development projects

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 17-12-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 15:51 IST
PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for 2-day visit to launch development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for a two-day visit in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to launch 37 projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore for the development of the region.

After his arrival in Varanasi, the cavalcade of the prime minister was showered with flower petals by people as it left the airport.

On the first day of his visit to Varanasi, Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the evening at the Namo Ghat. At the event, he will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which is to ply between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and are scheduled to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, according to an official statement.

The first batch of Tamil delegation comprising a group of students from various parts of Tamil Nadu named 'Ganga' reached Varanasi on Sunday. The group visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and are also scheduled tovisit Prayagraj and Ayodhya during their stay.

Six more groups comprising teachers (Yamuna), professionals (Godavari), spiritual leaders (Saraswati), farmers and artisans (Narmada), writers (Sindhu) and traders and businessmen (Kaveri) will be reaching the city to participate at the event.

In addition to the cultural exchange, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi is also on the agenda.

The programme will further feature cultural events that highlight the unique traditions of Kashi and Tamil Nadu with the aim to strengthen ties between the people of these two regions, the statement said.

The Union Ministry of Education is the nodal agency for the event with participation from the ministries of culture, tourism, railways, textiles, food processing, MSME, information and broadcasting, skill development and entrepreneurship, IRCTC and related departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will encompass lectures covering literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, and Ayurveda. Additionally, seminars are planned on innovation, trade, knowledge exchange, edutech, and next-gen technology.

On Monday, Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri development block.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 37 projects worth Rs 19,155 crore in Varanasi and the Purvanchal region at the event, the release said.

It includes projects on roads and bridges, health and education, police welfare, smart city and urban development projects, railways, and airports.

A dedicated freight corridor project worth over Rs 10,000 crore, connecting New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay to New Bhaupur will also be inaugurated by the prime minister.

Modi will also inaugurate the Lahartara-Phulwaria-Shivpur four-lane road, completed at a cost of Rs 166 crore. He may also visit and offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Kaal Bhairav Temple during his visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023