Fire breaks out during Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav; no injuries

A fire broke out during the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, an annual Indian classical music festival, here on Sunday and it was put out quickly, said fire officials.

The fire did not spread and no one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to a fire official, a piece of cloth in the ‘mandap’ caught fire after a short circuit in the power generator around 4.15 pm. “A person in the audience tried to douse it using a fire extinguisher. However, a fire department team deployed at the venue immediately rushed to the spot and put out the fire and ensured that it did not spread further,” the official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)