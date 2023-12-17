Left Menu

Fire breaks out during Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav; no injuries

A fire broke out during the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, an annual Indian classical music festival, here on Sunday and it was put out quickly, said fire officials.The fire did not spread and no one was injured in the incident, they said.According to a fire official, a piece of cloth in the mandap caught fire after a short circuit in the power generator around 4.15 pm.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:09 IST
Fire breaks out during Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav; no injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out during the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, an annual Indian classical music festival, here on Sunday and it was put out quickly, said fire officials.

The fire did not spread and no one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to a fire official, a piece of cloth in the ‘mandap’ caught fire after a short circuit in the power generator around 4.15 pm. “A person in the audience tried to douse it using a fire extinguisher. However, a fire department team deployed at the venue immediately rushed to the spot and put out the fire and ensured that it did not spread further,” the official said. Nobody was injured in the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023