Left Menu

Authorities decide against Mullaperiyar Dam opening due to reduced inflow

PTI | Idukki(Ker) | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:28 IST
Authorities decide against Mullaperiyar Dam opening due to reduced inflow
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Considering the reduced inflow of water into the reservoir, the authorities decided on Tuesday not to open the Mullaperiyar dam, which had experienced heavy rainfall in its catchment area the previous day.

The decision came a day after Tamil Nadu authorities, responsible for managing the over 125-year-old dam, announced the intention to open its shutters to release excess water through the spillway.

On Tuesday, the Idukki district authorities confirmed that the shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam would remain closed, citing a decrease in water inflow to the reservoir after rains in the catchment area subsided.

Officials stated that the current water level was at 138.75 ft, and due to the reduced inflow, there was no need to raise the shutters to release excess water.

The southern region of Tamil Nadu and the Periyar Tiger Reserve experienced heavy rainfall for three days until Monday, leading to a significant inflow into the Mullaperiyar dam.

District authorities had received warnings from the Cumbum Water Resources Department office regarding the rising water level. The dam's maximum storage limit is 142 ft.

''We had received information that, due to heavy inflow, shutters would be opened in a phased manner to release excess water,'' an official said. However, since the rains subsided, the warning was withdrawn.

In response to the initial warning, authorities had issued alerts for people residing on the banks of the Periyar River, advising them to exercise caution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023