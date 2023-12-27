Left Menu

A guesthouse blaze in Romania leaves 6 people dead and several others missing

A massive fire at a guesthouse on Tuesday morning in Romania left six people dead, including at least one child, authorities said.Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying at the guesthouse, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 27-12-2023 00:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 00:30 IST
Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying at the guesthouse, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. Initially the death toll was four. Before the emergency authorities confirmed the fourth and fifth fatality around noon, search and rescue teams were set up to find five missing persons. It wasn't immediately clear if the additional two dead had been among those listed as missing. Authorities said they couldn't determine whether the sixth victim was an adult or a child. Authorities said 18 people managed to escape the fire and two of them were being treated for burns. The blaze was extinguished shortly after noon but by evening, the search for the missing was still ongoing.

The affected area was about 1,000 square meters (10,800 square feet). There was no indication as to what caused the blaze.

Photos of the fire shared by emergency authorities showed a near hollowed-out structure engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to put it out.

