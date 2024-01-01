Left Menu

Japan issues tsunami alert after series of strong quakes off its western coast

01-01-2024
Japan issues tsunami alert after series of strong quakes off its western coast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan issued tsunami alerts on Monday after a series of strong quakes shook western areas.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

Reports of damage were not immediately available.

