Japan issues tsunami alert after series of strong quakes off its western coast
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-01-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 13:07 IST
Japan issued tsunami alerts on Monday after a series of strong quakes shook western areas.
The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
Reports of damage were not immediately available.
