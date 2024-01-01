Left Menu

Hubble telescope spots Einstein Ring

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-01-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 20:38 IST
Hubble telescope spots Einstein Ring
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, H. Nayyeri, L. Marchetti, J. Lowenthal

The European Space Agency's Hubble Picture of the Week showcases a trio of galaxies in an intricate celestial ballet. The celestial landscape, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, not only captures the luminosity of relatively close galaxies but also unveils a distant counterpart, all harmoniously aligned in an awe-inspiring cosmic symphony.

The central bright dot in this Hubble image represents the closer galaxy known by the rather lengthy but informative name of SDSS J020941.27+001558.4. Positioned just above it, seemingly intersecting a graceful crescent of light, is the second closer galaxy identified as SDSS J020941.23+001600.7. Adding to the cosmic ensemble is the curving crescent of light itself, emanating from the very distant galaxy known as HerS J020941.1+001557.

This alignment is a stunning example of an Einstein ring - a cosmic phenomenon which occurs when the light from distant objects, like galaxies, passes by an extremely large mass.

"When the lensed object and the lensing object line up just so, the result is the distinctive Einstein ring shape, which appears as a full or partial circle of light around the lensing object, depending on how precise the alignment is. This partial Einstein ring is of particular interest as it was identified thanks to a citizen science project - SPACE WARPS - meaning that members of the public enabled the discovery of this object," ESA explained in a post.

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024