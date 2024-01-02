Left Menu

Carcass of salt water croc found in Bhitarkanika

The vast tract of forest and saltwater swamp in the Bhitarkanika park is home to 1,793 saltwater crocodiles according to the reptile census report of January 2023. The forest and environment ministry in collaboration with UNDP launched a crocodile breeding and rearing project at Dangamal in Bhitarkanika park, a Ramsar site, in 1975.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:24 IST
Carcass of salt water croc found in Bhitarkanika
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The decomposed carcass of an eight-feet-long salt water crocodile was found on Tuesday in Brahmani river close to Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, forest department officials said.

Panchupali village, where the reptile's carcass was found, is close to the national park which is home to the endangered salt water crocodiles, forest officials said.

The forest workers retrieved the carcass of the reptile from the river and sent it to the veterinary hospital at Rajnagar for autopsy, said Manas Das, the forest range officer of the national park. The vast tract of forest and saltwater swamp in the Bhitarkanika park is home to 1,793 saltwater crocodiles according to the reptile census report of January 2023. The villages on the fringes of the national park are often witness to man-crocodile conflict.

Tuesday's incident was the 33rd case of crocodile death in the park in the past 12 years, forest officials said.

Saltwater crocodiles are covered under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The forest and environment ministry in collaboration with UNDP launched a crocodile breeding and rearing project at Dangamal in Bhitarkanika park, a Ramsar site, in 1975.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024