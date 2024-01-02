Left Menu

Statehood was not possible without contribution of women: U'khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said Uttarakhand would not have attained statehood without the contribution of its women. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 37 development projects worth Rs 99.76 crore.

02-01-2024
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said Uttarakhand would not have attained statehood without the contribution of its women. Citing Mussoorie and Rampur Tiraha firing incidents as examples of the bravery of Uttarakhand's women, Dhami said the dream of a separate state would not have been fulfilled without these sacrifices. ''We are committed to the welfare of women and making them self-reliant,'' he said addressing the Matrishakti Utsav (Cheli Bwaryun Kautik) held in the Kedaresdhwar Maidan, of Bageshwar, where he also honoured widows of martyrs. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 37 development projects worth Rs 99.76 crore. He visited stalls of local handicraft products put up by women self-help-groups at the venue and distributed cheques to people seeking benefits under various projects. Earlier, he embarked on a roadshow from development block Kapkot to the Kedareshwar Maidan.

