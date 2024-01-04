Fire breaks out at AIIMS-Delhi, no casualty

A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the fire on the second floor of the hospital, they said.

A call was received at 5.59 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 6.20 am, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

''No one was injured in the incident,'' a DFS official said.

In a statement, AIIMS said the cause of the fire was a short circuit in a refrigerator.

At around 5:25 am, information was received of a fire in room number 2090 of the Reproductive Biology Department on the second floor, the hospital said.

''Security and fire control room were informed and the fire fighting team was alerted after confirmation of a short circuit in a fridge,'' it said, adding the Delhi Fire Services were also intimated.

''The fire was controlled immediately by AIIMS fire services while the staff of Delhi Fire Services also arrived. No casualty was reported and there is no damage to property,'' it said.

