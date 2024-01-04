Left Menu

Parts of Punjab and Haryana reeled under biting chill on Thursday as the mercury dipped below 6 degrees Celsius at several places.Hisar was the coldest in Haryana with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Departments IMD weather bulletin.

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana; Hisar, Amritsar coldest places
Parts of Punjab and Haryana reeled under biting chill on Thursday as the mercury dipped below 6 degrees Celsius at several places.

Hisar was the coldest in Haryana with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin. The lowest minimum temperature in Punjab was recorded in Amritsar at 4.2 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

Piercing cold also swept Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

Fog in the morning at most places in both states reduced visibility levels. Foggy weather has prevailed in the region during morning hours for the past over a week.

As the minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits at several places in Haryana, Narnaul reeled under biting chill recording a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD's bulletin, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Ambala, and Karnal also experienced a cold night recording a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Faridkot, Bathinda, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur also braved intense chill recording respective minimum temperatures of 5.5 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees Celsius, and 6 degrees Celsius.

