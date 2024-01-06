Left Menu

Landmark for India as first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination: PM Modi

Indias first solar observatory Aditya-L1 has reached its destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, asserting that it is a testament to the relentless dedication of scientists in realising one of the most complex and intricate space missions.

Represenatative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 has reached its destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday, asserting that it is a testament to the relentless dedication of scientists in realising one of the most complex and intricate space missions. Modi said he joins the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat.

''India creates yet another landmark. India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions,'' the prime minister said on X.

''I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity,'' he said.

