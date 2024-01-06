Left Menu

Fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill in Delhi's Okhla, causes traffic snarls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:01 IST
Fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill in Delhi's Okhla, causes traffic snarls
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in the forest area near Modi Mill in Okhla here on Saturday evening, fire officials said.

The blaze was brought under control in four hours, they added.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 4.52 pm about the fire in the forest area near the Modi Mill Flyover in southeast Delhi.

Upon information, at least seven fire tenders were deployed and the fire department and local police were engaged in the firefighting operation, the officials said.

The fire erupted on the roadside causing a huge traffic jam on the Mathura Road near Nehru Place and Kalkaji. Traffic police personnel were deployed to regulate the traffic, they added.

The traffic police also issued an alert advising people to not take the route towards the Modi Mill Flyover.

''Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura road. Kindly avoid the stretch,'' the traffic police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024