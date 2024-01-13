Date not yet set for Austin's release from hospital -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | 13-01-2024
The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it does not yet have a specific date for Secretary Lloyd Austin's release from the hospital but it will continue to provide daily updates.
Austin has been in the hospital since the beginning of the year following complications from prostate cancer treatment.
