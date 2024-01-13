Cold wave continues in parts of Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in parts of Rajasthan where Alwar and Karauli recorded the lowest temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Dholpur recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius followed by 5.6 degrees in Jalore, 6.2 degrees in Sriganganagar, 6.3 degrees each in Sirohi and Fatehpur and 6.4 degrees in Pilani.

Jaipur recorded the minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that the weather in the state remained dry. Cold waves were recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan. The coldest day and dense fog was recorded in Sriganganagar in western Rajasthan.

