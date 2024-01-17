Odd News Roundup: Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title Guinness World Records (GWR) said on Tuesday it was conducting a formal review of the "world's oldest dog" title it gave to a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died last year.
Guinness World Records (GWR) said on Tuesday it was conducting a formal review of the "world's oldest dog" title it gave to a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died last year. The move follows complaints by veterinarians who raised doubts over his age. Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro Alentejano who spent his life in a village in central Portugal. GWR originally said the creature lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.
