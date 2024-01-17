Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title Guinness World Records (GWR) said on Tuesday it was conducting a formal review of the "world's oldest dog" title it gave to a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Guinness World Records reviews evidence related to 'world's oldest dog' title

Guinness World Records (GWR) said on Tuesday it was conducting a formal review of the "world's oldest dog" title it gave to a Portuguese dog named Bobi who died last year. The move follows complaints by veterinarians who raised doubts over his age. Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro Alentejano who spent his life in a village in central Portugal. GWR originally said the creature lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024