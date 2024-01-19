Left Menu

US says Houthis launch missiles at tanker, causing no damage

Updated: 19-01-2024 06:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 06:28 IST
Iran-allied Houthi militia launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned tanker ship on Thursday night that hit the water near the vessel, causing no injuries or damage, U.S. Central Command said.

The incident, the latest amid growing tensions in the Red Sea that has disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks, took place at around 9 p.m. Yemen local time (1800 GMT), according to the post on X, formerly Twitter.

