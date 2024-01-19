US says Houthis launch missiles at tanker, causing no damage
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 06:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 06:28 IST
Iran-allied Houthi militia launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a U.S.-owned tanker ship on Thursday night that hit the water near the vessel, causing no injuries or damage, U.S. Central Command said.
The incident, the latest amid growing tensions in the Red Sea that has disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks, took place at around 9 p.m. Yemen local time (1800 GMT), according to the post on X, formerly Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Yemen
- U.S. Central Command
- Houthi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Death toll in twin blasts near Iran commander Soleimani's grave rises to 103
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Iranian city of Kerman
Ebrahim Raisi accuses Israel for twin explosions in Iran, warns "will pay a heavy price"
Assam: Four people nabbed for killing hog deer at Kaziranga
China's Xi sends condolences to Iran president on 'terrorist attack' - state media