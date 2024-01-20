Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Alaska - GFZ
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 03:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck central Alaska on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Research Center for Geosciences
- German
- Alaska
Advertisement