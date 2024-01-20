Large fire breaks out at industrial estate in South Wales -BBC
A large fire broke out on an industrial estate in South Wales on Friday evening, the BBC reported.
The blaze appeared to be at Bridgend Industrial Estate, the BBC said.
Several emergency service vehicles were at the scene, according to the report.
