Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

Cold conditions continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Patiala recording the lowest minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Fog enveloped many places in the two neighbouring states while the minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above the normal levels at several places.

Amritsar in Punjab experienced cold conditions at a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, while Ludhiana recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report from the Meteorological Department here.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold conditions with minimum temperatures of 8.3 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In neighbouring Haryana, Bhiwani reeled at a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa experienced cold conditions at 8 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius, 8.6 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)