Left Menu

Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 12:52 IST
Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cold conditions continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Patiala recording the lowest minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Fog enveloped many places in the two neighbouring states while the minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above the normal levels at several places.

Amritsar in Punjab experienced cold conditions at a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, while Ludhiana recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report from the Meteorological Department here.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold conditions with minimum temperatures of 8.3 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In neighbouring Haryana, Bhiwani reeled at a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa experienced cold conditions at 8 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius, 8.6 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024