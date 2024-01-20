Left Menu

Rajasthan gets Centre's nod for 35 roads under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

The central government has sanctioned 35 roads in Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana PMGSY. The Union Rural Development Ministry issued approval in this regard on Friday.According to the official statement issued here on Saturday, under the scheme PMGSY, approval has been received to build 35 roads of 394.65 km length in the state at a cost of Rs 251.38 crore.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 18:03 IST
Rajasthan gets Centre's nod for 35 roads under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

The central government has sanctioned 35 roads in Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The Union Rural Development Ministry issued approval in this regard on Friday.

According to the official statement issued here on Saturday, under the scheme (PMGSY), approval has been received to build 35 roads of 394.65 km length in the state at a cost of Rs 251.38 crore. Under this, 35 roads will be built in Didwana-Kuchaman, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur districts.

In the statement, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that this approval has been received due to the special efforts of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. By building roads in rural areas, village-to-city connectivity will become better.

Under this, 15 roads will be built in Didwana-Kuchaman, three in Jhunjhunu and 17 in Nagaur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024