Left Menu

Rs 6.38 crore sanctioned for retrofitting of Tripura museum and cultural centre

The museum, to be developed as a digital museum under the guidance of the National Council of Science Museums will showcase the rich heritage of all the Northeastern states, the fine arts of Southeast Asia, contemporary photography, and national as well as international archives.Once the retrofitting works are done, it will take only six months to turn the heritage structure into a digital museum...

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-01-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 14:04 IST
Rs 6.38 crore sanctioned for retrofitting of Tripura museum and cultural centre
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government has sanctioned Rs 6.38 crore to expedite retrofitting works on century-old Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya State Museum and Cultural Centre, an official said on Sunday.

Around 30 per cent of retrofitting work on the heritage building has so far been completed while the remaining part is expected to be completed by next year.

The Pushpabant Palace which was built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya in 1917, was turned into a museum by the state government last year.

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who had close ties with the Tripura royal family, stayed in the palace in 1926.

''Tripura State Disaster Management Authority (TSDMA) has sanctioned Rs 6.38 crore to undertake retrofitting works on Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya State Museum and Cultural Centre under state disaster mitigation fund to the Tourism department'', Uttam Paul, the executive engineer of the Tourism Department told PTI.

''Since the building has become fragile, it needs to undergo major retrofitting works as part of a revamping plan. The Raj Bhavan which was housed at the erstwhile Pushpabant Palace was relocated to a new location because of its vulnerability'', he said.

According to Paul, the pace of retrofitting work on the heritage building is tardy because of its unique nature of materials used in the building.

''Around 30 per cent of work has been completed so far and one more year is required for the retrofitting work'', he said.

Earlier, the state government sanctioned Rs 40.13 crore for the development of the heritage structure of Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre. The museum, to be developed as a digital museum under the guidance of the National Council of Science Museums will showcase the rich heritage of all the Northeastern states, the fine arts of Southeast Asia, contemporary photography, and national as well as international archives.

''Once the retrofitting works are done, it will take only six months to turn the heritage structure into a digital museum... '', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024