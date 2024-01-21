Left Menu

Ram temple consecration: 5 lakh diyas to be lit across 700 markets in Delhi, says traders' body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 19:34 IST
Ram temple consecration: 5 lakh diyas to be lit across 700 markets in Delhi, says traders' body
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

More than 5 lakh 'diyas' will be illuminated across 700 markets in the national capital on the occasion of Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, local traders' body Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said on Sunday. ''The fervour has led to a surge in demand for Ram Mandir-related goods, with a four-fold increase in requests for flags, models, costumes, badges, and photos,” CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said in a joint statement.

Every shopkeeper is excited about the Ram temple event and the enthusiasm is palpable in every nook and corner of the city, Goyal said.

''We have decided to illuminate the market by lighting more than 5 lakh diyas,'' Goyal said.

He said that goods are being dispatched to other cities from major markets like Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Maliwada, Kinari Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, and Tank Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024