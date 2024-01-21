Construction of railway overbridge in Balotra will give impetus to Rajasthan's development: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the construction of railway overbridge 'Ram Setu' in Balotra will give impetus to the state's development. The chief minister made this assertion after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the railway overbridge that is built with two lanes of 2 km length at a cost of Rs 102 crore on National Highway-112 Jodhpur-Barmer railway section.

Sharma, who participated in the function through video conferencing from his official residence, said this will provide relief from traffic jams at level crossings in Balotra and prevent accidents due to heavy vehicles passing through the city.

''It will be easier for the common man to reach the railway station and time will be saved,'' he added addressing the gathering.

The chief minister said the construction of the overbridge will ease the movement of the devotees visiting religious places like Jasol Dham, Nakoda and Brahmadham Yatra.

Sharma said the work of two underpasses have also been completed, adding this will also ease city traffic. He said the local industries will be strengthened, which will increase employment opportunities in the area.

The chief minister said the state government will issue various approvals in a time bound manner to strengthen the road network.

Sharma said that Gadkari under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has given the state an opportunity to develop ring roads, bridges, road over-bridge (ROB) along with Mumbai-Delhi Expressway and Jamnagar-Amritsar Expressway.

Gadkari has changed the face of the country's highways with his progressive thinking and innovations, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Minister Diya Kumari said the villages and towns are being connected to the cities with the construction of various roads including ROB, highway and expressway. This will make it easier for the farmers, traders, tourists and devotees to travel, she added.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on his part said that all-round development of the state has now begun. Strengthening of highways will further strengthen the economy of the state, he added.

Minister of State for Industries K.K. Vishnoi, MLA Hameer Singh Bhayal and others were also present on the occasion.

