Hubble telescope examines spiral galaxy IC 438: Check out this breathtaking image

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:33 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. J. Foley (UC Santa Cruz)

The large spiral galaxy seen close-up in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope is IC 438. A big bright star is also visible inside the arc of the galaxy's arm.

IC 438 lies about 130 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Lepus (the Hare). Lepus, one of the 88 constellations that are officially recognised by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), is flanked by the constellations Canis Major (the Greater Dog) and Orion (the Hunter), with the Canis Minor (the Lesser Dog) lying very nearby.

Hubble examined spiral galaxy IC 438 to study a type Iax supernova, a kind of supernova that arises from a binary system of two stars, that took place in 2017. This data was acquired over three years after the supernova occurred, so it’s not visible in this image.

Since its launch in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope has been a stalwart sentinel of the cosmos, providing breathtaking images and invaluable scientific data for over three decades. The premium space-based observatory has revolutionized our understanding of the universe.

Equipped with a suite of advanced scientific instruments, Hubble has captured stunning images of distant galaxies, nebulae, and celestial phenomena, offering unprecedented clarity and detail. Its observations have been instrumental in determining the universe's expansion rate and understanding dark matter and dark energy.

Over the years, Hubble has undergone several servicing missions to upgrade its instruments and extend its operational life.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

