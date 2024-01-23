Left Menu

Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border, several injuries reported

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported. The quake struck at 2:09 a.m. (1809 GMT), according to the China Earthquake Administration, hitting Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region, a mountainous border area.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 05:48 IST
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday with reports of several injuries and collapsed houses, Chinese state media reported.

The quake struck at 2:09 a.m. (1809 GMT), according to the China Earthquake Administration, hitting Wushi County in northwest China's Xinjiang region, a mountainous border area. As of 4 a.m. (2000 GMT), 14 aftershocks of magnitude 3.0 and above were recorded near the epicentre, and the largest aftershock was 5.3, about 17 kms (8.6 miles) away from the epicentre, Xinhua News reported.

The Xinjiang railway department immediately stopped operations and 27 trains were reportedly affected by the earthquake, Xinhua said. China's Earthquake Administration said it immediately activated emergency response services in conjunction with the Office of the Earthquake Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management, dispatching a group to guide local rescue efforts.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said several departments coordinated relief efforts, providing cotton tents, coats, quilts, mattresses, folding beds and heating stoves, Xinhua said. Over the past 24 hours, Xinjiang has been struck by a few earthquakes.

In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergencies ministry reported the latest earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7. In Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, residents fled their houses and gathered outside despite cold weather, some dressed in pyjamas and slippers. No damage has been reported.

The tremors, followed by aftershocks about 30 minutes later, were also felt in Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

