7.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of western China, injuring 6 people and collapsing 47 homes
Authorities in China's far western Xinjiang region say six people were injured and more than 120 houses were damaged or destroyed in Tuesday's earthquake.
The government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region posted on its official Weibo account that two were seriously injured and four had minor injuries. In addition, 47 houses collapsed, 78 houses were damaged and some agricultural buildings collapsed.
The magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Uchturpan county, called Wushi county in Mandarin, in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2 a.m., the China Earthquake Networks Centre said. Around 200 rescuers were dispatched to the epicentre, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
