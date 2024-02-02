Hubble captures suspected galaxy encounter

The Hubble Space Telescope continues to help astronomers unravel the mysteries of the cosmos by providing unprecedented clear and deep views of the universe. This new Hubble image features the spiral galaxy UGC 3912. Despite being classified as a spiral, its distorted shape typically indicates a gravitational encounter with another galaxy.

During Galactic interactions, stars, dust, and gas can be pulled into new paths. Scientists believe that UGC 3912 might have once been an organized-looking spiral, but it looks like it's been smudged out of shape by a giant thumb.

According to NASA, when galaxies interact with each other, the individual stars and objects that orbit them remain whole even though their orbits can change so dramatically that the entire galaxy's shape is changed forever. The distances between stars in galaxies are so vast that they don't collide, just continue serenely along their new orbits.

Hubble observed UGC 3912 as part of an investigation into supernovae activity - the explosive deaths of stars significantly larger than our Sun. The veteran telescope is examining one of the several types of supernovae, a hydrogen-rich phenomenon known as Type II. Though ample Type II supernovae have been observed to date, there's a surprising diversity in their brightness and spectroscopy, leading to many unanswered questions about their nature.

Hubble is a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). It was launched into orbit by the Space Shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990. Despite its age, it continues to be a vital tool for astronomical research, thanks to several servicing missions that have upgraded its instruments and systems.