Renewal of sanctioned drawings for housing projects not required: HP RERA chief

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renewal of drawings sanctioned for housing projects in the state is not mandatory, said Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Chairman Shrikant Baldi.

Speaking at the 16th Naredco National Convention in New Delhi on Saturday he said that as real estate sector has begun to grow at a rate of 10 per cent (approx), the HP-RERA approached the state government and succeeded in persuading it to make the validity of once sanctioned drawings for real estate and housing projects, a one time thing.

Earlier, the time limit for constructing such projects was three years which was extended to five years after which the drawings had to be renewed, a statement issued here said.

Baldi, who is also the President of the All India forum of RERA, further informed that this was the demand of developers in general and other stakeholders, and the sustainability limit for sanctioned drawings was extended.

The government of the state permitted its RERA to undertake the proposed move incorporating necessary changes in the state's town planning statutes.

The Chairman also informed that the RERA of the state does not accept physical documents for registering any housing and real estate projects, nor does it entertain any requests for complaint lodging by any stakeholders in Real Estate.

Instead, it entertains compliments and complaints online to ensure that transparency is strictly observed in every format through which real estate activities are permitted in the state.

